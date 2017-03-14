LAHORE-Two important matches of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 will be played today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

The first match of the day will be contested between Barry’s and Newage/Master Paints at 2pm. Barry’s team consists of Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick while Newage/Master Paints team includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada.

Master Paints (Black) and Ravi Autos will vie against each other in the second encounter of the day. Master Paints (Black) team comprises Sufi M Haris, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo while Sufi M Amir is reserve player. Ravi Autos team has Kamran Noor-ud-din, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gibrat.

Barry’s team patron Nafees Barry was upbeat about his team’s chances of winning the most prestigious event of the country. “The victory in the first match has boosted our morale and we are more committed and determined to finish the premier polo tournament as title triumphant.”

Newage/Master Paints patron Adnan Jalil Azam has said that his team has played extremely well in the inaugural match of the event. “I hope we will display better polo skills and expertise in the next matches and give our best to win the coveted trophy.”

Master Paints (Black) patron Sufi M Haris has said that although they have lost the first match, but they are hopeful of staging comeback in the upcoming matches. “We will overcome our flaws in the next matches and lay with more power and aggression to beat our opponents and fulfill our dream of winning National Open Polo.” Ravi Autos player Raja Taimur Nadeem was also very optimistic about his team’s chances. “We will bounce back in style and win the upcoming encounters to stay alive in the premier polo activity and win it with style.” Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Agha Najeeb has said that all the teams are well-balanced and strong enough to give tough time to each other. “The beauty of National Open Polo, the most prestigious event of Pakistan polo, is that the top ranked national and international players exhibit their prowess in it and amuse the spectators with their superb horse and mallot work.”

All the matches played on the inaugural day were contested very tightly and the upcoming encounters will also be very challenging and enthralling ones.”