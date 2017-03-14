Lahore - Lanky pacer M Irfan Monday admitted that bookies had contacted him but he could not report the incident to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to his domestic problems.

Irfan recorded his video statement before the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in relation to the board’s investigation into alleged corruption in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The pacer said that he was mentally upset due to illness of his parents so he couldn’t inform the board about the bookies who had made contacts with him for spot-fixing.

Another player Shahzaib Hasan, who was also called in along with Irfan, for questioning by the PCB, will appear before the ACU today (Tuesday). M Irfan represented Islamabad United while Shahzaib played for Karachi Kings in the second PSL in Dubai last month but both were cleared to play in their remaining matches. The PCB’s ACU after recording the statements of both the players will determine whether to charge them or not, a PCB spokesperson informed earlier.

Islamabad United openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have already been charged by the PCB for attempting to spot-fix a match, among other code-of-conduct breaches. The PCB has established a three-member tribunal to hear their cases later this month.

The sources revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had received mobile phone data of Sharjeel and Latif. “The FIA will conduct a forensic evaluation of the mobile phones of both the cricketers,” they added.