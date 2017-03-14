LAHORE-Pakistan hockey team Monday left for the tour of New Zealand and Australia where they will play bilateral test series.

Pakistan Hockey Federation spokesman said: "As per the FIH rankings, Australia is currently the world's top hockey country while New Zealand is at the 8th place. “The experience gained during these two series would help Pakistan prepare for the all important Hockey World League's semifinals to be held in London in June this year which doubles up as the 2018 World Cup qualifier,” he added.

The team members are Amjad Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Ammad Shakeel Butt, M Aleem Bilal, Nawaz Ashfaq, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, M Rizwan Junior, M Atif Mushtaq and M Faisal Qadir, M Irfan Junior, M Umar Bhutta (vice capt), Abdul Haseem Khan (capt), Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, M Dilber, M Azfar Yaqoob, M Arslan Qadir and Umair Sarfaraz.

In New Zealand, Pakistan team will play five matches. The first match will be played on March 17 at International Hockey Stadium, Wellington, second on March 18 and third March 20 at the same venue while the fourth and fifth matches will be held on March 22 and 23 at Trust House Hockey, Wairarapa, Clareville.

In Australia, the national team will play four test matches, which will be played at Marrara Hockey Centre, Darwin on March 28, 29, 31 and April 1.