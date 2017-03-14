RAWALPINDI: A two days Pak-UK Seminar on ‘Sharing Experiences in Stabilization and Peace Efforts’ was organised on Tuesday by National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, reads a press release issued by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on opening session.

The event was second in ongoing consultative process between security practitioners of the two countries. UK delegation is being led by Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders.

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief highlighted the enormity of the endeavour undertaken by Pakistan against the forces of disorder and terror, over the last many years.

COAS underlined the importance and context of the military campaign that commenced in 2007-08 and has now evolved into Operation Raadul Fasaad, which is aimed at utilizing the success of military operation to bring lasting peace, stability and normalcy to the country.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders paid homage to the efforts of Pakistani people and army in their fight against terrorism, making not only Pakistan but also the world, a safer place.