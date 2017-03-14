ISLAMABAD-Former squash champion Jansher Khan lauded the appointment of PSF’s newly-elected senior vice president Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, terming a positive step towards regaining lost squash glory.

Jansher, who ruled the squash world for more than a decade, expressed these views while talking to The Nation on Monday. “Pakistan squash was suffering for last few years, but effective measures taken by former president Air Chief Marshal Tahir Rafique Butt and extraordinary interest shown by current president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman resulted in Pakistani players’ rise in international squash especially Farhan Mehboob played key role in earning laurels for the country.”

The squash legend said: “I have submitted complete plan with the federation with the hope that it will be implemented with true letter and spirit, but unfortunately, nothing in practical was done, instead former SVP Air Vice Marshal (R) Syed Razi Nawab never bothered to receive my calls and continued with his self-styled policies.

“Had he paid heed to my suggestions and implemented them in true letter and spirit, he would have won the WSF and ASF elections. It is embarrassing for all of us that we had ruled the squash world for around four decades but our nominee failed to win vice president slot even at Asian level. It was the result of wrong policies while never consulting with former greats also cost him dearly,” he added.

“Just because of the PSF president’s personal interest, I decided to attend the 44th AGM, which brought a lot of positives and I was given assurance that my plans will be implemented in true letter and spirit. Now new senior vice president has taken the charge, I will soon meet him and discuss in detail how Pakistan squash can improve and bring to new heights,” he added.

The legend said Shahid Alvi assured him during the meeting that as long as he was the SVP, he would work with great zeal and spirit to conduct the big events like Pakistan Open and World Junior Championships along with other international events in Pakistan.

The former champ said the Professional Squash Association (PSA) had banned international events in Pakistan due to report by a security company, which was not a just and wise decision. “Pakistan had successfully conducted $25,000 PSA events in the last three years, in which a number of top international players, referees and officials took part, besides Pakistan hosted friendship series against Egypt in Karachi.

“The security company hired by the PSA this year, which didn’t take into account a past few years security situation in Pakistan, which is not based on actual ground realities. I will personally talk to the WSF and PSA top command, besides, PSF president Sohail Aman is also taking keen interest in this issue of grave importance. The PSF secretary and Jahangir Khan have also held a positive meeting with security company representative in Lahore and in a day or two, the federation will submit detailed security plan with the security firm. I am sure the PSA will look into this matter and remove the unjust ban with immediate effect,” he added.

Jansher believes Pakistan is as safe as any other part of the world and our security forces have almost rooted out terrorism form the country. “We can successfully conduct any given tournament in any major city of the country, as squash is played under conducive environment and Pakistan Air Force, along with other security agencies, always gives blanket security to the players and officials. “Hopefully in next few weeks, the PSA will allow Pakistan to host $25,000 PSA events and other high-price events like Pakistan Open. I am sure top 10 ranked players even world No 1 will not hesitate to come and play in Pakistan, as they can’t afford to lose precious ranking points,” Jansher concluded.