LAHORE:- PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan, PSL head Najam Sethi and COO Subhan Ahmad have offered their heartfelt condolences to former ICC president Zaheer Abbas on the sad demise of his father. "I express my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May the Almighty bless his soul,” said Shaharyar here Monday. Sethi said: "It is indeed a huge loss for Zaheer and his family. I am deeply saddened at your father's passing away.” They prayed that the departed soul might rest in eternal peace and grant the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.–Staff Reporter