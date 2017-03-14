Two-week Davis Cup camp in Lahore

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will hold a two-week coaching camp for preparation of the Davis Cup tie, between Pakistan and Hong Kong, which is scheduled to be held from April 7-9 at PSB Islamabad grass courts. The coaching camp will be held here at the grasscourts of K-21 Club Model Town, said PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani here on Monday. Davis Cupper M Khalid Siddique was named as non-playing captain of Pakistan Davis Cup team, who will supervise the camp. M Abid Mushtaq, Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi are the team members, whereas the fourth player will be named soon as M Abid Ali Akbar, who is in USA, will not be available for this crucial tie. It is pertinent to mention here that the veteran players have demanded of experienced player Shahzad Khan as fourth player.–Staff Reporter

Arbab, Ahmad enter National Jr finals

LAHORE - Hafiz Arbab and Ahmad Asjid qualified for the DeSOM National Junior Tennis Championship 2017 final here on Monday. In the u-18 boys’ first semifinal, Arbab beat Mustafa Ali 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 while in the second semifinal, Ahmad Asjid beat M Said 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. In u-18 girls’ semifinal, Shimza Tahir thrashed Maha Said 6-2, 6-2 and Esha Jawad rout Nabiha Kamran 6-0, 6-1 in the second semifinal. In u-16 first semifinal, Ahmed Kamil beat Abdul Sami 6-1, 6-4 while in second semifinal, M Said thumped Musa Haroon 6-1, 6-2. In u-14 quarterfinal, Samad Arejo, Shimza Tahir, Abdul Hanan Khan and Fayzan Fayyaz qualified for semifinals. In u-12 first semifinal, Bilal Asim beat by Zariab Khan 8-0 while Hassan Ali beat Maha Saeed 8-3 in the second semifinal to qualify for final.–Staff Reporter

Patron’s Trophy Grade-II Cricket

ISLAMABAD – CDA looked in deep trouble against Army in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 round one pool B match played here at Army Cricket Ground on Monday. CDA finished day two at 80-3 in their second innings and still need 7 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Earlier, Army resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 76-3 and were bowled out for 316 in 81 overs, thus gained 87-run first innings lead. M Shafiq scored 68 and Sana Ullah 58. Faizan Riaz took 4-43 and Azam Khan 3-44. At Pinid Stadium, Customs gained 26 runs first innings lead, as they were bowled out for 353 in 83 overs. Kashif Iqbal hammered 127 and Asad Baig 85. Hasan Sultan took 5-76. At Diamond Ground, ZTBL were in commanding position against POL as they scored 340-5 in their second innings, thus gained overall 348-run lead.–Staff Reporter

Army beat Wapda in women netball opener

ISLAMABAD – Army women beat Wapda 32-28 in the inaugural match of the 16th National Men & Women Netball Championship, which commenced here at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. Silk Bank Executive Director Talha Saeed was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony while PSB Director General, PNF president Mudassar Arian, secretary M Riaz and other were also present there. In the men’s competitions, defending champions Army thrashed Balochistan 42-0, Wapda routed Gilgit 25-4, Sindh thumped Fata 21-13, PAF beat Islamabad 35-15 and Punjab defeated KP 22-12 goals. In the women competitions, Sindh crushed Gilgit 55-0, Army trounced Balochistan 46-1, Punjab thrashed KP 50-0, Wapda toppled Islamabad 37-1, Sindh outclassed KP 53-0 and Army beat Wapda 32-28 goals.–Staff Reporter

Imran stuns Asif in National Snooker

ISLAMABAD - M Imran stunned M Asif 4-3 on the second day of the Jubilee Insurance 42nd National Snooker Championship 2017 in Karachi on Monday. It was a shocking defeat as imran was no way near to the class and experience of Asif, as he won the encounter 77-35, 4-128, 66-25, 36-61, 72-14, 15-78, 68-12 while Shah Khan beat Ahmed Shah 4-3, M Afzaal beat Shahid Aftab 4-0, Asjad Iqbal beat Mubashir Raza 4-1 and M Bilal beat M Majid Ali 4-3. In the other matches of the day, Babar Masih, M Sajjad, Sattar, M Uzair Aziz, Abdul Raheem, M Ahsan Javaid, M Saqib, M Faizan, Munawwar Khaliq, Sohail Shehzad, Asjad Iqbal, Shahram Changezi, M Bilal, Musaddiq Mehmood, M Ahsan Javaid, Mubashir Raza, Babar Masih, Fawad Khan, Khurram Agha, M Asif, Haris, Sultan, Sharjeel Mehmood, M Sajjad and others registered wins.–Staff Reporter