Fast bowler Muhammad Irfan has been suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board amidst the ongoing spot fixing scandal in Pakistan Super League (PSL), reported Waqt News.

PCB has issued charge sheet and asked the bowler to submit his reply within the next 14 days.

Irfan violated PCB’s code of conduct and has been suspended, PCB sources confirmed.

It may also be noted that the Islamabad United fast bowler had accepted in front of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the PCB that bookies had contacted him during the PSL but he did not tell the board, but that ‘his hands are clean’.

Furthermore, Karachi Kings batsman Shahzeb Hassan also reached the PCB office today to record his statement in front of the ACU.

After the emergence of the scandal, PCB suspended Islamabad United’s batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under allegations of spot fixing during the tournament.