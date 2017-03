LAHORE: Batsman Umar Akmal and Pacer Sohail Tanveer failed to pass a fitness test conducted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before their tour to West Indies.

Both of these cricketers would not be able to play in the West Indies tour, team management said in a statement.

Kamran Akmal cleared the test after one week’s net-practice at National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was in the check-list of PCB.

Spinners Yasir Shah and all-rounder Imad Wasim have also cleared the test, conducted by the board.