Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could face a Football Association charge for what appeared to be a stamp on Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard during an explosive FA Cup quarter-final.

The 26-year-old Argentinian international -- who had been involved in feisty exchanges with Chelsea striker Diego Costa throughout the game -- was caught on camera treading on Hazard's chest in the second-half of Monday's match which Chelsea won 1-0 to oust the holders.

United were already down to 10 men after Ander Herrera was sent-off in the first-half for a foul on the battered Hazard -- the Spaniard getting his marching orders seconds after referee Michael Oliver had warned United captain Chris Smalling he had enough of the Belgian star being fouled.

Former England captain Alan Shearer thought Rojo should have been sent off.

"That is a stamp. It wouldn't surprise me at all. He should have been sent off for that," said Shearer, who was a pundit for the BBC covering the match.

Former England and Manchester United defender Phil Neville told the BBC he felt Rojo could face the type of retrospective action Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings had for stamping on United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their Premier League match earlier this month.

Mings -- described by Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as a 'gentle giant' -- received a five game ban.

"After what we saw last week at Old Trafford with Tyrone Mings, you’d think the FA will have a look at that," said Neville.