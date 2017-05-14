LAHORE:- Pakistan test skipper Misbaul Haq, who is playing his last test match against West Indies, has been offered by the PCB to represent his country at the ICC as match referee after ending his remarkable career. PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan said it was Misbah who would decide whether he wants to assume the position after retirement. Pakistan has no match referee in the ICC and Khan thinks Misbah could be the best for this post. Misbah is regarded as the most successful Pakistani captain in terms of winning more Test matches.–Staff Reporter