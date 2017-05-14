ISLAMABAD-Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman Saturday advised other associations to follow KP role model to detect and groom grassroots level squash talent.

Talking to The Nation, Qamar said the Pakistan Squash Federation president is the most efficient, dedicated and true squash lover and he had never witnessed anyone after Air Marshal Noor Khan, who is totally involved in the promotion of the game.

He said he was highly impressed with Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for his positive approach as whenever he contacted him and informed him even about minor issues he immediately took the action.

Qamar said three courts has been allocated exclusively for the females and only coaches are allowed to go there as no male player or staff member is allowed on these courts at Jansher Khan Complex and that is the main reason that he managed to attract 30 female players, which was never witnessed in the entire history of KP squash.

“When I accept membership request of those females, who had past their peaks but have daughters or sons, it expands my fresh pool of players and I find at least a male of female youngster. My main focus is on U-11 to U-17 players as we had to work on these age groups to stand realistic chances of winning world championships, which was not achieved since Jansher done almost two decades back.”

Qamar said he had made it very clear to the PSF and all the relevant squash associations that he will never compromise on age issue as it brings lot of humiliation and bad name to country. “We have to settle this issue once and for all as the federation is conducting age scrutiny tests and the problem would be resolved. We don’t want to win World Open or PSA number 1 ranking by cheating. We will work on youngsters and the day is not far when we will be able to produce champions in all age categories. I conduct at least four championships every month without such sponsors who could throw countless money. But I did have friends and well-wishers, who on my request provide sufficient money, which enable me to not only distribute cash, brand new rackets, balls, shoes but other things as well. I can easily conduct one or two events annually, but it would be nothing but a joke.”

He said Punjab Squash Association has contacted him to know how he managed so many youngsters. “I told them to work on juniors and seniors are enjoying success and have achieved what they could have. Now if we want to win World Open, we have to invest in youth.”

When asked about why Balochistan is left high and dry as words only are not enough to take Baloch youth onboard and as vice president of the PSF, Qamar should take the lead and announce tournament in Quetta, Qamar agreed: “Already it has been decided in principle to conduct tournament in Quetta. I had detailed discussions with senior vice president Air Vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi. The federation will not only conduct an event in Quetta but I will also travel to Quetta to hunt fresh talent and recommend them to federation. We already have three bright young kids from Quetta at Mushaf Complex who are showing progress.”

Qamar said the signs are very encouraging and hopefully more youngsters will turn their attentions towards squash and the PSF will be able to give nation very good results in due course of time.