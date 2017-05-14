Joyous Ewan bags maiden Giro stage

ALBEROBELLO - Australian Caleb Ewan eclipsed a "difficult" week to snatch his maiden Giro d'Italia stage Friday as race leader Bob Jungels looked ahead to pink jersey battle. Ewan, who won a stage at the Vuelta a Espana two years ago, came agonisingly close to opening his Giro account at the start of the 100th edition. But on the opening day he was among the sprinters outfoxed by Austrian Lukas Postlberger's audacious late attack and a day later the Sydney native's left foot dislodged from his cleat as he readied to challenge Andre Greipel in a fast and furious finale won by the German sprint giant. Pressure was growing on the 22-year-old's shoulders but the 'Pocket Rocket' delivered in style, expertly negotiating a technical finish to power his way to the slimmest of victories.–AFP

US Olympic discus thrower gets ban

NEW YORK - Jason Young, a 2012 US Olympic discus thrower, was issued a four-year doping ban Friday by the US Anti-Doping Agency for a non-analytical violation involving prohibited performance-enhancing substances. The 35-year-old Texan, was suspended for using and having multiple growth hormone agents since January of 2013. Young's four-year ban dates to November 17, 2016, when he admitted having and using the prohibited peptides. In addition, Young was disqualified from all competitive results since January 24, 2013, including a 13th-place showing at the 2013 US nationals. In 2012, Young finished third at the US Olympic trials and qualified for the London Olympics, where he finished a US-best 18th. He had been runner-up at the 2010 and 2011 US outdoor championships.–AFP

Wallace extends lead at Portugal Open

PORTIMAO - England's Matt Wallace extended his lead to five shots in the weather-affected Portugal Open Friday. Wallace, who carded 10 birdies in a flawless opening 63, added five more in the first 12 holes of his second round before play was suspended due to darkness, following time lost due Thursday's thunderstorms. The 27-year-old is on 16 under par and five ahead of Germany's Sebastian Heisele, who followed his opening 64 by carding three birdies and a bogey in 12 holes on day two. England's Ashley Chesters and France's Matthieu Pavon had set the clubhouse target on nine under after rounds of 71 and 69, respectively. Pavon was one under par after nine holes when first round was suspended and when play resumed early Friday, he made four birdies on the back nine to post a bogey-free 68.–AFP

1st Punjab Wheelchair T20 C’ship from 24th

LAHORE- Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association is going to organise Punjab T20 Wheelchair Cricket Championship and it is first time in the history of Punjab that such a ebent would be held. The three day championship will start here from May 21. In this mega event, four top teams from the provine will participate including Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Sargodha. President Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association M Zeeshan said the main purpose to organise this championship was to promote this format of cricket across the country and provide the best facility and platform to physically challenged people. It will be a great opportunity for young wheelchair confined cricketers who are willing to play. The final of the championship will be played on May 26 at LRCA Ground.–Staff Reporter

One Day Club Cricket Championship

LAHORE - First Amir Hayat Rokhri One Day Club Cricket Championship under the auspices of Khizra Cricket Club will start from May 17 in Lahore Region. The opening match will be played between Mehboob Park Gymkhana and Nayer Soch Cricket Club at historic LCCA Ground Lahore. President LRCA Nadeem Ahmed will be the chief guest of opening ceremony. President Khizra Cricketers Club and Chief Organiser of the tournament Abid Hussain briefed that total 48 top clubs are participating in the event and they have been divided into 12 pools. Each team will play three league matches in their group and top team of each group will secure their position for knock out stage. In all, 85 matches will be played in the tournament as per PCB’s one day playing conditions.–Staff Reporter