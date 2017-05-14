Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to include Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises of suspected players in spot fixing scandal investigation, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to sources the board will investigate coaches and managers of the franchises whose players are allegedly involve in the spot fixing during PSL-II.

It is expected that owners of those franchises will also be called in front of Anti Corruption Unit, said the sources.

PCB has already suspended the involving players while more players are expected to be included in the investigation.

Meanwhile, decision regarding fate of Muhammad Nawaz is expected to be taken next week. The tribunal has however hinted a soft decision against the Quetta Gladiators player.

Nawaz did not inform the board about contact of bookies with him during Australia tour.

PCB stated that his crime is not major hence it is expected he will not be dealt hard.