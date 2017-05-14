Two of greatest players of Pakistani cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, are retiring. Both are playing their last test match against West Indies. On Saturday, both share the crease and played together for one last time.
This is huge for cricket fans and followers of both iconic players. The twitter users paid their tribute through #MisYou which also is abbreviation of Misbah and Younis.
For most, it is 'End of an era'
End of an era! Thank you Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq! #MisYou #Legends pic.twitter.com/H6yYPrJvFz— Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) May 13, 2017
Then there is sum of their total runs, centuries and half-centuries
28922 international runs, 51 international hundreds, 166 half-centuries, two great servants of Pak Cricket, the duo made for Cricket #MisYou pic.twitter.com/cobWxWx6rh— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) May 13, 2017
The 'Last innings' of Misbah
That's it for Misbah-ul-Haq. The Pakistan legend has played his final innings! Walks off to a guard of honour.— TheField (@thefield_in) May 13, 2017
Well played Misbah!#MisYou pic.twitter.com/CUARRWh8nM
The #MisYou era to be shared with children
This is what we'll annoy our generation's kids and grandkids with. "Bachon ham ne #MisYou ka era dekha thaa" https://t.co/RhEmsHpWo7— Umair Javed (@umairjav) May 13, 2017
Together for one last time
2Legends in the stadium today one last time for PCT #MisYou #MisYouLegends #MisbahulHaq #YounisKhan@captainmisbahpk pic.twitter.com/m38J7jYcKD— ????#HBD???? JERRY ???? (@faraz_pti2) May 14, 2017
First time in this series and last time together.#MisYou #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/zJKs1iIz5p— Ali. (@daPakistanidude) May 13, 2017
Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan together at the crease for the final time in Test cricket https://t.co/bclaPv1C52 #MisYou #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ppnshvtk2c— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 13, 2017
Misbah and Younis, together on wicket! for the last time. #MisYou— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) May 13, 2017
The last handshake and special guard of honor
It was meant to be... @captainmisbahpk @YounisKhan42 #MisYou #ThankYou #WIvsPak #Legends pic.twitter.com/sGNcVQutJh— Noman Tahir (@NomanTahir) May 13, 2017
What a beautiful sight it is! Two warriors, two friends, two men who stood for Pakistan through thick and thin. #Respect #MisYou pic.twitter.com/XNLj5kWrnJ— Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) May 13, 2017
A great tribute to Misbah and Younis ???? #MisYou pic.twitter.com/iSYq4Tvd7w— Ghumman (@Emclub7) May 13, 2017
What a beautiful image #MisYou pic.twitter.com/bWvlSPFk4Q— Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) May 13, 2017
Two legends get fitting farewells from their teammates. End of 2 glittering Test careers.— TheField (@thefield_in) May 13, 2017
Farewell, Misbah & Younis.
Cricket will #MisYou! pic.twitter.com/kBVhTO5cCx
The tributes
Cricket will miss you legends!. #WIvPAK #misyou #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/7YeB0LCT8a— Zohaib Ahmed17???? (@Iamzuhaib7) May 14, 2017
A Tribute to #MisYou ????#Legends @wrik23 pic.twitter.com/EM8imFPWbH— Mohammad Huzaifa (@HuzaifaSports) May 11, 2017
Tribute's pouring in as the two living legends of Cricket are set to retire. #MisYou #WIvPAK #Misbah #YounisKhan pic.twitter.com/PJ6b5KfY1s— asrinfo (@asrinfo) May 11, 2017