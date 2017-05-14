Two of greatest players of Pakistani cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, are retiring. Both are playing their last test match against West Indies. On Saturday, both share the crease and played together for one last time. 

This is huge for cricket fans and followers of both iconic players. The twitter users paid their tribute through #MisYou which also is abbreviation of Misbah and Younis. 

For most, it is 'End of an era'


Then there is sum of their total runs, centuries and half-centuries


The 'Last innings' of Misbah


The #MisYou era to be shared with children


Together for one last time





The last handshake and special guard of honor






The tributes