Two of greatest players of Pakistani cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, are retiring. Both are playing their last test match against West Indies. On Saturday, both share the crease and played together for one last time.

This is huge for cricket fans and followers of both iconic players. The twitter users paid their tribute through #MisYou which also is abbreviation of Misbah and Younis.

For most, it is 'End of an era'

End of an era! Thank you Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq! #MisYou #Legends pic.twitter.com/H6yYPrJvFz — Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) May 13, 2017





Then there is sum of their total runs, centuries and half-centuries

28922 international runs, 51 international hundreds, 166 half-centuries, two great servants of Pak Cricket, the duo made for Cricket #MisYou pic.twitter.com/cobWxWx6rh — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) May 13, 2017





The 'Last innings' of Misbah

That's it for Misbah-ul-Haq. The Pakistan legend has played his final innings! Walks off to a guard of honour.



Well played Misbah!#MisYou pic.twitter.com/CUARRWh8nM — TheField (@thefield_in) May 13, 2017





The #MisYou era to be shared with children

This is what we'll annoy our generation's kids and grandkids with. "Bachon ham ne #MisYou ka era dekha thaa" https://t.co/RhEmsHpWo7 — Umair Javed (@umairjav) May 13, 2017





Together for one last time









Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan together at the crease for the final time in Test cricket https://t.co/bclaPv1C52 #MisYou #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ppnshvtk2c — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 13, 2017





Misbah and Younis, together on wicket! for the last time. #MisYou — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) May 13, 2017





The last handshake and special guard of honor





What a beautiful sight it is! Two warriors, two friends, two men who stood for Pakistan through thick and thin. #Respect #MisYou pic.twitter.com/XNLj5kWrnJ — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) May 13, 2017





A great tribute to Misbah and Younis ???? #MisYou pic.twitter.com/iSYq4Tvd7w — Ghumman (@Emclub7) May 13, 2017









Two legends get fitting farewells from their teammates. End of 2 glittering Test careers.



Farewell, Misbah & Younis.



Cricket will #MisYou! pic.twitter.com/kBVhTO5cCx — TheField (@thefield_in) May 13, 2017





The tributes







