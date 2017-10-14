KARACHI - Pakistani batsman Sohaib Maqsood believes his inability to convert starts into big innings led to his exodus from the national team. The 30-year-old, while talking to PakPassion, added that a wrist injury also caused a lot of problems for him in his relatively short career in the national team. “I’d put that down to bad performances,” said Sohaib. “When I was playing consistently, I had so many chances to convert starts into big innings. I let myself down with some below-par performances. Other than that, the wrist injury I sustained was a major setback in my career.”