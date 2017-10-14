ISLAMABAD - The International Badminton Federation (IBF) allocated Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) an international badminton tournament to be held here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex from November 9 to 12.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) director media Azam Dar said: “Teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Maldives, Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia and hosts Pakistan will participate in the mega event. The PBF received entries in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

“Hosting the international badminton event will boost the upcoming local players and also present soft image of the country across the world. The $8000 will be distributed as prize money of the tournament, while medals and trophies will also be awarded to the position holders,” he added.

“Pakistan Sports Board has recommended the ministry of IPC to issue NOC, in principle, for hosting the tournament. The PSB has assured Pakistan Badminton Federation secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhary to provide all possible administrative, technical and financial support for hosting the event in a befitting manner,” Dar concluded.