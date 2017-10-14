ISLAMABAD - Pathetic team selection and coward approach inflicted shameful defeat on green caps in the second Test played at Dubai and with this loss, Pakistan team suffered their first ever series defeat at their second home UAE.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, team management and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed were responsible for the debacle. It was the same Sri Lankan side, which was beaten badly by the Indians at their home soil. Without prolific Angelo Mattews, Sri Lankan team was looking weak and nobody was ready to give them even outside chance of doing well against Sarfraz XI, but they did well and won the series.

Now Sarfraz should have realised that winning Champions Trophy was a different thing than winning the Test series. Pakistan team completely failed to cope with pressure without maestro Younus Khan and former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. If Sarfraz and company couldn’t perform on slow UAE tracks, how they would be able to stand even outside chance of doing well against top Test playing nations at their backyard.

It was time and again mentioned that green caps would struggle without legendry Younus Khan, who was backbone of national team batting. Younus could have been persuaded to change his retirement decision for at least two years, as there is still a lot of cricket left in him. But the PCB was in a hurry due to pressure from a certain lobby which forced the board to melt under pressure and appoint Sarfraz as Test captain. No other country could even think about a rookie skipper, all the top or even mediocre cricket-playing nations ensure proper guidance, exposure and experience before handing the responsibility f captaining the Test cricket, which different from shorter format of the game.

Had PCB chairman Najam Aziz Sethi paid heed to that particular area and not made up his mind long before even Misbah and Younus retirement, things could have been quite different. The same powerful mafia in the PCB and certain individuals are making all the shots. The genuine players are being deprived of their due right of selection, despite scoring loads of runs, while on the other hand, influential ones have been managing to grab maximum benefits and selection in the national squads.

On what grounds and performances Shan Masood and Sami Aslam were selected and why head coach Mickey Arthur kept quiet and included injured M Aamir in the playing XI in both Tests. Why Pakistan team entered both Tests with only four regular bowlers and part-timers were looking more threatening than regular bowlers. Only Yasir Shah looked highly charged up, while rest of the bowlers were off-coloured and were not mentally present at the venue. Why Pakistan team played with three pacers rather than including two specialist spinners, who could have made a great difference. Why PCB was in a haste to extend Arthur contract till 2019? Pakistan team victory in the Champions Trophy was made possible due to prayers of nation and it had nothing to do with Arthur’s coaching.

Sarfraz also failed to handle the pressure. When Azhar Ali was very much in the playing XI, then what was the purpose of including both Shan and Sami in the team? Babar Azam is a huge flop and his recent successes made him careless. He must be given reminder that only criteria of playing for the national team is to perform consistently and past performances mean nothing.

Pathetic fielding, poor shot selection and irresponsible captaincy were the major factors behind Pakistan Test debacle and Arthur must fix these issues quickly. PCB chairman must Najam Sethi should take bold decisions. Inzamam must not be given out-of-book powers and everyone must be made accountable. Fawad Alam and others deserve much better treatment from Inzamam, who pose himself as champion of rights and always present himself as Mr clean. His past is well-known to each and every one.

When tainted M Aamir can represent the country without major contribution with only exception of Champions Trophy final, then why not Salman Butt and M Asif could make a strong comeback, as both have been perfuming exceptionally in domestic cricket. The PCB chief should wake up and take strong action and provide justice to the genuine players to save Pakistan cricket.