LAHORE - South Africa’s star batsman Hashim Amla has revealed his immense respect and admiration for Younus Khan, former Pakistan captain and the country’s highest Test run-scorer. n an interview to the PCB ahead of the second T20 of the Independence Cup, the World XI opener said he has admired Younus throughout the legendary batsman’s career. “For me, Younus Khan has always been somebody I have admired throughout his career and throughout my career,” Amla said, pointing out that he has keenly followed the batsman’s innings up until Younus’ last match against the West Indies earlier this year. The Protean cricketer, whose innings o 26 was cut short by Rumman Raees in the series opener on Tuesday, said he was impressed with Younus’ work ethic and fitness. “His work ethics always seem to be immaculate for somebody who has played international cricket for so long.. To maintain that type of excellence in Test cricket is phenomenal,” Amla said about Younus, who became the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 Test runs before hanging up his boots.