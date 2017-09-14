LAHORE - Pakistan's Champions Trophy star Hassan Ali Wednesday lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the organisers of the Independence Cup on the successful first T20 match yesterday. "There was a bit of pressure in yesterday’s match because we were playing in front of our home crowd and against World XI," He added: "But we had a great game, everyone was in good form and the crowd enjoyed a lot. We are all glad that cricket has returned to Pakistan." Pakistan thrashed a star-studded World XI team by 20 runs in the premier match of the Independence Cup series at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday.Hasan Ali was rested for the second Twenty20 against the World XI. He was quite expensive in the first T20 but his sore back was main reason that allowed Usman Khan to make his own home debut. Pakistan thrashed a star-studded World XI team by 20 runs in the premier match of the Independence Cup series at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday.