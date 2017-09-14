NEW DELHI - The ongoing T20 series between Pakistan and the ICC World XI in Pakistan is more about the revival of cricket in the country than the on-field action. But reputed commentator Harsha Bhogle seems to have found a bizarre way of ridiculing the effort of the likes of Faf du Plessis and boys to help restore cricket in the country after years of isolation. Taking to Twitter, Bhogle wrote: “The best thing about World XI kind of teams. They always attract a lot of attention and they always lose!” He did try to work his way out by then tweeting: “Having said that, I don't think this series is about who is in the "World XI". It is about playing cricket in Pakistan.” But the damage had already been done as it showed him in very poor light after the effort put in by not just international players, but also the ICC to help Pakistan in their effort to bring back cricket in the country.