ISLAMABAD - Skipper Rohail Nazir made history as Islamabad hammered Multan by an innings and 50 runs in the Inter Region U-19 Three Day (2017-18) cup match played here at Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper Rohail took 7 catches behind the stumps, which is a new record in U-19 cricket. Batting first Islamabad were all out for 292 in 82.5 overs. Opener Manzoor made 62 while skipper Rohail, who was top scorer in the UAE series against Australia U-16 team and also scored back-to-back centuries against the mighty Aussies and under his captaincy Islamabad also beat Dera Murad Jamali as well, scored 46. Waqas took 7 for 85 while Ishfaq also chipped in with 2 for 49.

Multan were bundled out for 115 in their first innings in 51.2 overs. Mudassar made 27. Abu Huriara took 3 for 11 and Zian-ul-Abdeen also chipped in with 3 for 38. After following on, Multan were all out for 127 in their second innings in 34.5 overs. Mudassar played unbeaten knock of 58. Musa took 4