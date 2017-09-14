Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sethi Wednesday termed the World XI tour to Pakistan as ice breaking event, which will prove gateway for other international teams.

Addressing the press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Sethi said: “First we have World XI here, and gradually, the ICC and other cricket playing nations will have faith in us and we will surely succeeded in hosting full-fledge series. We are keen to bring international cricket to Pakistan, we are keen to show Pakistan’s peace and sports loving image to the entire world.” Sethi thanked the ICC chief executive David Richardson for coming and watching the World XI matches. “Hosting the World XI was our idea which was fully endorsed and promoted by Richardson and Giles Clarke and others, for which we are really grateful to them. It will help us maintain our momentum of hosting more and more international teams.”

Sethi admitted that a reason for spectators not turning up to watch the match was the high price of tickets for the series. The first match between the two teams on Tuesday could not get a full house at Gaddafi Stadium. He said the board would learn from this and make a better price list next time. “You are absolutely right about prices. We made a mistake by setting such high prices.”

He said the PCB, while setting prices for the tickets, was misled by the trend it witnessed during the PSL final in Lahore earlier in March. “We were misled by the trend we saw in PSL when prices were unimportant and irrelevant and people paid high prices to come and witness the event,” he added.

The PCB chief also highlighted that some people did not turn up due to strict security arrangements at various points in the city. “The security was so tight that many people from different areas couldn’t reach or went back home,” he said. “We can do very little about it as, despite our requests, the Punjab government is relentless in providing security,” he added.

Hosting World XI for three more years: Meanwhile in an interview to The Guardian, Sethi revealed that the World XI will again visit Pakistan in year 2018 and 2019 to help promote international cricket in the country.

"When next time the World XI will tour Pakistan it will have the services of top more most cricketers of the globe which will make the foreign team even stronger," he asserted. The PCB chairman said after the three match Independence Cup series between World XI and Pakistan, Sri Lankan and the West Indies teams will be visiting Pakistan to play T20 matches.

"PCB is striving for the cause of return of international cricket to Pakistan and we are delighted that our efforts finally bore fruit and doors of international cricket have been opened to Pakistan with the visit of World XI," said Sathi.

"Now after the tour of World XI things will be improved as far security and other issues are concerned and foreign teams will be coming to Pakistan to play international cricket," said the PCB chief.

"Definitely the successful holding of World XI tour will send a positive message to the world as seeing is believing and people connected with the games have seen that Pakistan organised the PSL final in a very good way. Now we are heading towards the successful tour of World XI and these are good achievements on the part of PCB to break the dead lock of international cricket in the country.”

"Now if someone wants to propagate against Pakistan cricket,no one is going to believe such negative campaign against a country in which a world XI is playing," he added.