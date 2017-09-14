A farewell ceremony has been arranged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to give tribute to the former captains Misbah-ul Haq, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi for their contributions to Pakistan. This ceremony will be attended by World XI team, Pakistan team, ex-cricketers and other dignitaries.

Younis Khan, former cricketer and leading run-scorer in Tests for Pakistan, said that he will not attend the farewell ceremony. The former captain refused through social media and tweeted:

“Its official I will not attend a farewell reception being hosted by PCB for me, Misbah & Shahid Afridi next week.”

He said: “What is the use of this farewell now from Pakistan Cricket Board after Misbah & I retired back in May!”

“I’ve decided not to go to the farewell as what I’ve seen in PCB or have gone through when I was playing isn’t something I can forget!!!”

However, there will be no change in the plan and farewell ceremony will be held as planned.

The twenty20 series of three-match between Pakistan and world XI score is 1-1. Before their final match both teams have a day-off.

Final match between Pakistan and World XI will decide the winner of the series. Both teams will meet at Qadafi Stadium tomorrow at 07:00 Pm for final encounter.

World XI won the second match of T20 series by 7 wickets which leveled the series. The credit for leveling the series goes to the amazing performance of Hashim Amla and Thisara Perera.