LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday turned down Nasir Jamshed's request that he be allowed time to respond to an investigation into his alleged involvement in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing case.

Jamshed had said he wanted to see through the British National Crime Agency's investigation into a separate case of spot-fixing in which he is also implicated before he can present himself to the PCB.

The PCB, however, reiterated that Jamshed needs to submit his written reply about his position in the matter.

While explaining the matter, a PCB official said the PCB has already charged Jamshed for not cooperating in the PSL spot-fixing scandal and that as a Pakistani cricketer he is bound to answer to the PCB in the ongoing investigation.

"Charge sheet for not appearing has already been issued to him. He must give an extraordinary reason for refusing to attend," an official said. "If the reason is not good enough, we will approach the tribunal to punish him," he added.

It has been decided that Jamshed's case will be sent to an anti-corruption tribunal, and he faces a lifetime ban from the game in case he refuses to cooperate with the PCB in the investigation or refuses to reply to the charge sheet.