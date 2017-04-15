KARACHI:- National U21 and U18 champion Naseem Akhtar’s debut run at the U21 Asian Snooker Championship was cut short as he crashed out following defeat to Fan Zhengyi 5-1 in the semi-final in Chandigarh. Naseem began the match by taking the first frame 67-54 but failed to keep the pressure on Zhengyi, who ripped him apart with scores of 60-12, 103-28, 62-29, 69-9, 65-55. Haris Tahir lost a very close quarter-final match to China’s Yuan Sijun 5-4 which ended his dream of getting beyond the last-eight at the championship.–Agencies