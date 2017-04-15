SYDNEY: National women hockey team’s goalkeeper Rushna Khan has become Pakistan’s first female hockey player to have signed for a foreign league.

According to details, Sydney based St George Randwick Hockey Club has signed a contract with Rushna Khan for a season.

Khan will represent the team in different tournaments during the span of six months. The national goalkeeper is excited about her new deal and says it would be a great learning opportunity for her.

Rushna Khan debuted for Pakistan in 2015 against India and has represented Pakistan in six international matches. She also won Pakistan Youth Icon award in 2015