Asif takes lead in CAS Amateur Golf Cup

ISLAMABAD – The 6th Chief of Naval Staff (CAS) Amateur Golf Cup started here at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGCC) on Friday. Seniors amateur and amateur category events were held on the inaugural day. In seniors’ amateur category, Col Asif Mehdi from Defense Raya Golf Club was leading scorer with gross 71 followed by Maj Shoaib (78) and Lt Col Safi (81). In net category too, Col Asif Mehdi was leading with net 67 followed by Ch Saeed (69) and Maj Najam (70). In amateur category, Raja M Israr from Garden City Golf Club was on top in gross category with gross 74 while Ghazanfar Mehmood (75) was second and Tariq Mehmood (76) third. In net category, Adeel Shafqat from MGGC was on top with net 65 while Mohtasim Lodhi (67) was second and Arsalana Hussain (73) on third.–Staff Reporter

Ammad beat Saddam in National Squash

ISLAMABAD - Ammad Fareed beat Saddam-ul-Haq 3-1 in the inaugural match of the Chairman POF Board National Men’s Squash Championship 2017 at Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Wah Cantt. Member Production Coordination & Member POF Board M Afzal graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the event. Also present there were POF Sports Control Board president Dr Amir Murad and other POF officials were also present on the occasion. Ammad, who just returned from USA, though lost the first game 9-11, but he bounced back in style and won the next three games 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10 to move into the next round. The championship is being played on the basis of men’s single while the participating teams are KP, Navy, PIA, Wapda, Agricultural Development Bank, Pakistan Air Force and Punjab.–Staff Reporter

Top seeds advance in Sheharyar Malik Tennis

LAHORE - Top seeds won the first round matches of the Sheharyar Malik National Grassroots Tennis Championship 2017, which inaugurated here at the PLTA Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts on Friday. Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) chairman Rao Iftihar and Sports Board Punjab Director Anees Sheikh were chief guests at the opening ceremony, which was also attended by Deputy Director SBP Hafeez Bhatti, PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, Rai Zahid, Naeem Siddiqui Sid, Arif Qureshi, Fahim Siddiqui, Inam-ul-Haq, tennis players and their families. In men’s singles, top seed Aqeel Khan, M Abid, Shahzad Khan, Israr Gul, Mudassar Murtaza, Heera Ashiq, Malik Waqas, Israr Gul, Ahmad Ch, Fayyaz Khan, Abdal Hadier, Muzamil Murtaza, Usman Rafiq and Asad Ullah won their respective matches.–Staff Reporter

Football Cup starts on 17th in Balochistan

LAHORE – The Ufone Football Cup will kick off from April 17 across four cities in Balochistan including Khuzdar, Chaman, Pashin and Quetta for schools, colleges, universities and clubs. The final exhibition match will be held on May 4 in Quetta. The tournament will have a qualifying round where multiple teams from each city will play each other to win the chance to represent their city. The eight winners of the qualifying round will compete each other in the quarterfinals. In the next round, the winning team from each of the four cities will play their semifinals. The winners will then get a chance to impress football professionals in a high-profile final and win the grand trophy. Ufone brand ambassador and national football team star Fazal Mohammad will be participating in the tournament.–Staff Reporter

Hyderabad win Wheelchair Cricket Cup

KARACHI - Hyderabad Kings has won the Pakistan Day Cup after defeating Mirpur Khas in the final. The event was organised by the Sports Department of Sindh government and Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association at Karachi Gymkhana. Former Test wicketkeeper Salim Yousaf was the chief guest. Association’s patrons M Yahya and Dr Pervez Rizvi thanked the Sindh government for its support to the wheelchair cricket, which is rapidly growing in the country.–PR