LAHORE - Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) outclassed Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 9 wickets in the final to win the 12th Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah National Women Cricket Championship trophy here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

In the one-sided affair, star-studded ZTBL team, which had the services of Pakistan women cricket team didn’t allow HEC team, which decided to bat first after winning the toss, to score a big total and restricted them to just 100 runs in 40.1 overs. Aiman Anwar was wrecker-in-chief of HEC batting line up as she grabbed 4 wickets for 23 and was ably assisted by captain Sana Mir (3-9) and Nida Rashid Dar (2-9). Only Ayesha Naz resisted ZTBL bowlers and cross the double figures as she played 55 balls to score 21 with the help of 2 fours.

In their earlier matches, HEC though did perform exceptionally and managed to beat strong State Bank team, yet they had already beaten by ZTBL in their league match and it was may be the same pressure in HEC players’ mind, they couldn’t perform well against mighty ZTBL in the final.

ZTBL, who earlier won all their league round matches with utmost ease, replied strongly and achieved the required target in just 15.4 overs for the loss of just one wickets. Bismah Maroof batted brilliant and banged in unbeaten 56 runs with the help of 11 fours while Nain Abidi struck unbeaten 43 hitting 7 fours. Tariq Rasheed and Shakila Rafiq officiated the final as umpires while Azhar Hussain was official scorer.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar M Khan graced the final as chief guest while Aizad Syed of NCA, chief selector women cricket M Ilyas and Shamsa Hashmi were also present on the occasion. The chief guest handed over winning trophy and cash award of Rs 100,000 to ZTBL team and runner-up trophy and Rs 75,000 cash to HEC team.

The best player of the final award went to Aiman Anwar of ZTBL, who received just Rs 2000 while best batter award went to Bismah Maroof of ZTBL, best bowler to Sana Mir of ZTBL, best fielder to Diana Baig and Fazila Ikhlaq and best wicketkeeper to Fareeha Mahmood of HEC, who all received Rs 10,000 each.

ZTBL Sports Head Masood Anwar said that the team played like a unit and gave out their best to win the prestigious trophy. “The championship is a great initiative taken by the PCB and I hope the board would not only continue patronizing this event but also create more such fruitful opportunities for women cricket, which will benefit in longer run.”

HEC manager Ms Nosheen Hanif said that although the team played well in the league round and manage to beat strong teams to reach the final, yet they couldn’t cope with pressure, that’s why they lost the final. “I hope my team will prepare well for the future assignment and try to win the next event.”

BRIEF SCORES:

HEC: 100 all out in 40.1 overs (Ayesha Naz 21; Aiman Anwar 4-23, Sana Mir 3-9, Nida Rashid Dar 2-9)

ZTBL: 104-1 in 15.4 overs (Bismah Maroof 56*, Nain Abidi 43*).