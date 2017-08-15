Former Pakistan cricket team ODI and T20 captain, Shahid Afridi, wished neighbouring country India on its Independence Day.

India is celebrating its 70th Independence Day today.

Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 14, 2017





The hard hitter wished nieghbours and urged them to ‘work together for peace, love and tolerance.’

“Because no way to change neighbours,” Afridi tweeted. The all rounder further appealed to let humanity prevail.