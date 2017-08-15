ISLAMABAD - Pakistan No 1 tenpin bowler Sardar Ahmer Saldera annexed the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship master singles title here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall on late Sunday night.

After last 8 round, Saleem Baig, Sardar Saldera, Aleem Agha, Junaid and Ali Surya earned the right to play the final round. Only Saleem Baig was local lad while other three were form Karachi. The arena was jam-packed and there was hardly any seat available, interestingly all the 4 finalists were former national champions while Ahmer is current champion.

Ahmer grabbed the title with massive total of 392 pins in two games, besides he pocketed Rs 50,000 cash with gold medal. Junaid secured second spot with total of 366 pins and received silver medal and Rs 25,000 cash while Saleem Baig bagged third place with total 347 pins and got Rs 10,000 cash and bronze medal.

Portugal Ambassador Joao Paulo Sabido Costa graced the occasion as chief guest, while Pushtoon Committee Islamabad president Javed Bangash, Ali Khan and Air Marshal Ikram distributed cash prizes ranging from Rs 3000 to 50,000 among the position holders.

Sharing his views, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said: “It is highly satisfactory for me and the entire federation that young guns are showing their skills and winning top positions, which is indeed a great sign for us. I have fought for years to give this beautiful sport the place, which it deserves. The way the bowlers have been participating in huge numbers is a clear sign that youth is taking keen interest in it, while females also participated in great number.

“I once again request PSB director general Akhtar Ganjera to allocate a land for us, so that we may construct international-standard bowling alley and conduct world cup there, which will open floodgates of international sports on Pakistan,” he concluded.