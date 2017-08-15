LAHORE - Maria Toor and Tayyab Aslam won the 1st SNGPL National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash Championship 2017 titles here at the Punjab Squash Complex oin Monday.

In the ladies single, former No 1 Maria Toorpakai Wazir of Wapda defeated Faiza Zafar of HEC 11/9, 11/9, 11/8 in straight sets. Although Maria faced tough resistance from her opponent yet she remained firma and determined and utilized her vast international experience to register title victory.

After scoring victory, Maria first of all wished happy Independence Day to the entire nation and said: “I hope Pakistan will keep on progressing by leaps and bound. I also believe that women must take part in educational and sports activities. I won many medals for Pakistan and want to continue to serve my country. I am also thankful to Punjab Squash Association (PSA) for arranging this grand event. I hope such events will continue to boost confidence of girls. I am very happy that a good number of girls participated from across the country.”

In the marathon men’s final, Tayyab Aslam of ZTBL beat Farhan Zaman of PAF 11/9, 11/9, 6/11, 9/11, 12/10. Tayyab started the match brilliantly and won the first two games but Farhan bounced back well and took the next two. In the final and decisive game, Tayyab played really well and succeeded in beating his opponent 12/10 after a tough battle.

SNGPL Managing Director Amjad Latif graces the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners. A great number of SNGPL officials, PSA officials and players’ families were present on the occasion.