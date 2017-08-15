ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) beat Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in a friendly floodlight cricket match played here at Jinnah Stadium to celebrate the Independence Day.

RISJA was led by Mohsin Ali, while Agha Amjedullah captained the PSB XI. It was festivity all-around as the families of sports journalist and PSB officers gathered in quite numbers to mark the occasion in style. Despite heavy rain continued to pour down, nobody was ready to leave the premises and after waiting for around two hours for rain to stop, it was decided by both captains to decide the fate of the match through the spin of coin.

Like last five years in a row, lady luck favoured RISJA skipper Mohsin Ali, who won the toss. Both the teams played well but in the end, RISJA emerged as winners due to classic performance of Mohsin Ejaz, who was also adjudged as man of the match. RISJA chairman Mohi Shah, on behalf of entire association, thanked the PSB for arranging such a trend-setting activity. RISJA president Mohsin Ali also thanked PSB DG and other senior officials and entire PSB staff for making such wonderful arrangements and said: “It was not the victory of RISJA but it’s all, who won and celebrated the Independence Day in the best possible way.”

Speaking on the occasion, PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera said: “The PSB is like second home to sports journalists and the main aim of conducting different sports activities on August 14 is to show respect to motherland. We will continue to conduct matches in future too.”