Farah rebrands as Mohamed for road career

LONDON - British athletics great Mo Farah wants to be known as 'Mohamed' now that he is switching his focus to road racing, he has announced. "My road name is Mohamed," he said. "I just feel like Mo is done. I need to forget about what I've achieved and what I've done (on the track)." Farah, 34, made the announcement after bringing the curtain down on his glittering track career by winning 10,000 metres gold and 5,000 metres silver at the World Championships in London. Somalia-born Farah has won four Olympic titles and six world titles, but he bowed out under something of a cloud due to doping allegations against his American coach Alberto Salazar. He hit out at the media during an emotional press conference on Sunday, accusing them of trying to "destroy" his achievements.–AFP

Froome leads Sky's assault on Vuelta

LONDON - Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said he had "unfinished business" with the Vuelta a Espana after Team Sky unveiled their line-up for this year's race on Monday. Froome, 32, hopes to emulate Jacques Anquetil (1963) and Bernard Hinault (1978) by becoming only the third rider to win the Tour and the Vuelta in the same year. A three-time Vuelta runner-up, Froome will be boosted by the presence of key climber Wout Poels, who returns after missing the Tour due to a knee injury. "It certainly feels as if I've got unfinished business with this race," Froome said. "I've finished second three times now, but I've got a good feeling about this year. It feels like we're on much more of a mission this year and aiming for the Tour/Vuelta double has been a huge motivation.”–AFP

Saira lifts double titles in archery event

LAHORE - Double delight as Saira Dilshad clinched the Independence Day ‘Punjab Inter District Boys & Girls Archery Tournament 2017 Jhang' girls individual and team event titles. In the girls’ individual category, Saira Dilshad of Lahore won the first position while Noor-ul-Huda of Khanewal was second and Hina Mahtab of Bahawalpur third. In the girls’ team event, Saira once again played key role in his team Lahore’s title victory while she was ably assisted by Rimsha Saadat and Sobia Chaudhry. Khanewal team finished second and Bahawalpur third. In the boys’ individual category, Usama Mustafa of Jhang lifted title while Mubashar Nazer of Jhang was runner-up and Noman Saqib of Jhang third position holder. The boys’ team event trophy went to Jhang team consisting of Usama Mustafa, Noman Saqib and Abdul Rehman Arif. Bahawalpur team was second and Toba Tek Singh third.–Staff Reporter

Lahore DHA win Azadi Cup Rugby

LAHORE – Lahore DHA won the Pakistan Rugby Union-organised one-day Azadi Cup Rugby Tournament held here at the Punjab University in collaboration Punjab University sports department to mark the Independence Day. According to PRU services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, the final was played between Lahore DHA and Islamabad Jinns. Lahore DHA displayed outstanding rugby skills and emerged as winners by beating their rivals 15-3. Earlier in the first semifinal, Islamabad Jinns thrashed Worriers RFC 26-0 while in the second semifinal, Lahore DHA trounced AIT RFC 40-5. Six club teams participated in this 7-a-side event. PRU chairman Fawzi Khawaja was chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. PRU head coach Shakeel Malik and a large crowd was also present on the occasion.–Staff Reporter