Islamabad - The 2017 Winter Games concluded at Naltar Tuesday after the final competition of Chief of Air Staff Ski Championship.

In the u-13 slalom and giant slalom girls’ categories, Fatima Sajjad won 2 gold medals whereas Soma Afzal and Amina bagged 2 silver and as many bronze medals. Khuseem Sahiba, Adeeba Alam and Rokiyya won gold, silver and bronze in girls slalom, whereas Khuseem, Sahiba, Rokiya and Adeeba won gold, silver and bronze medals in giant slalom girls u-16 categories.

In boys’ u-16 slalom category, Fazal Wadoood, Nazeeer Shah and Raeees won gold, silver and bronze, whereas in slalom category, Salmon clinched gold, Fazal Wadoood silver and Raeees bronze. In u-13 giant slalom category, Shahid Javed, Ali Abbas and Naveed won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively, while in u-13 slalom category, Shahid Javed, Ali Zubaur and Ishtiaq won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

GIligit-Baltistan chief minister Hafiz Ur Reman was the chief guest on the final day, while Ski Federation secretary Air Commodore Syed Qaswar Abbas Naqvi presented the report of 36 days winter games.