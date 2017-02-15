LAHORE - Army and MMS won the Hamdan Housing Polo Cup 2017 opening matches after defeating their respective opponents here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Army outran Barry’s by 9-4½. The soldiers started the match with complete authority and kept their opponents under pressure throughout the match. They slammed tremendous three goals in the first chukker to have a healthy lead, which remained intact till the end. Barry’s tried their best to bounce back and also scored two goals in the second and third chukkers but Army put more miseries on Barry’s by hammering four more goals to finish the match, having 9-4½ lead.

Manuel Taqulinu pumped in six goals for Army while Maj Gen Asfand Yar Pataudi and Ahmad Zubair Butt scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, George Marrick slammed three and Hamza Mawaz Khan hit one.

The second match of the day saw MMS defeating Habib Bank by 5-3. Saqib Khan Khakwani thwarted three goals for the winners while Raja Taimur Nadeem and Bilal Haye hit one goal each.

Saqib hammered three goals in the first two chukkers to proved MMS a healthy lead. Taimur Ali Malik though helped Habib Bank bounce back in the fourth chukker yet his efforts couldn’t bear fruit for his team as MMS were the ultimate winners of the match.