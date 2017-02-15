Islamabad - Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector and head coach Mohsin Khan lashes out at the PCB for not handling tainted players’ case properly, due to which Pakistan cricket has been suffering badly.

Talking exclusively to The Nation, Mohsin said: “If PCB had fully implemented Justice Qayyum recommendations and given exemplary punishments to the involved persons, things could have been completely different and it would have sent a very clear message to cricketing world that there is absolutely no room for cheaters and Pakistan know well, how to deal with the players, who try to inflict damages on national cause. Pakistan is like mother to all, so doing anything wrong or even thinking about it, means we are selling our own mother.”

Mohsin said: “The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a bundle of lies and it is nothing, as only a few certain individuals trying to pose that it is a huge achievement. Look at the international players hired, as majority of them had retired from international cricket or representing their countries, while those left don’t enjoy automatic spot. Holding the PSL final in Lahore doesn’t mean a lot, as the entire PSL should have been conducted in Pakistan.

“I know Pakistan is facing security issues, but with the active sacrifices of our armed forces and government, terrorism menace is almost under control. I, along with a few former PCB chairmen, seriously think that we could have waited for a year or two before conducting the PSL in Pakistan. Our masses deserve to watch the PSL at home soil,” he added.

Mohsin has said that the leagues are conducted keeping in mind a few certain things. “Firstly, PCB is not bankrupt, secondly Pakistan is playing international cricket both at home and abroad. What does Pakistan cricket achieve from the first PSL edition, only one player in form of M Nawaz and he too wasn’t given proper chance in national team in any format of the game.

“Thinking about including T20 players in Test or ODIs is a clear indication that people sitting at the helm of affairs don’t know the ABC of cricket. Other international countries started their leagues when they are on top in all the formats. The PCB should have first worked on improving domestic structure, then international level and after that, they should start work on the PSL or any such projects. They are in haste and make decisions in haste. It wasn’t ideal time for starting the PSL,” he added.

About Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif involved in fixing scam, Mohsin said: “Frankly speaking, it was PCB’s failure, as they let the culprits off the hook. After the punishment of five year, when the PCB gives chance to the tainted players once again, it will send a very negative message to the youngsters, who will then take fixing lightly. In my view, life time bans were the only solution to clear cricket from corruption. I seriously hope and pray both Shrjeel and Khalid may come clear if they are innocent, but if they are involved, then they must be given exemplary punishments.”

“Already crowds presence at the UAE was very thin and now people watching the PSL on television screens also dropped to a very considerable number. It is high time when neat and clean people must take over PCB and used bullets and persons, who had inflict huge damages on Pakistan cricket, must be taken to task.

This is the only way of saving Pakistan cricket from further downslide and restoring the confidence of international community in Pakistan cricket,” Mohsin concluded.