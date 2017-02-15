ISLAMABAD - Diamond Cricket Club Islamabad left for Karachi on Tuesday for a 15-day visit to play against top clubs of the port city.

On the invitation of Al-Imran Club Karachi, Diamond Club led by Moeid Shaikh will play matches at UBL, NBP, State Bank, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Karachi Gymkhana, Rashid Latif Cricket Academy, AKG Academy and NHL Stadium, as all the club will play seven one-day and two T20 matches under floodlights.

Following recent visit to Dubai and Faisalabad, Diamond Club, comprising first-class cricketers, will play matches with top clubs in Karachi in an effort to give experience to talented club members," said team manager Attiq Shaikh, adding the club will be staying at Motivator Cricket Academy Karachi.

The current squad of Diamond Club comprises Moeid Shaikh (capt), Shahzad Azam Rana, Ali Sarfraz, Rohail Nazir, Ali Nadim, Usman Ashraf, Wajid Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Asjad Nawaz, Arsal Shaikh, Irtaza Anwar, Fiaz Iqbal, Zainul Abadin, Sajidur Rehman, Alamgir Khan, Sarim Ashfaq, Manzoorur Rehman. Raja Zahid will be assistant manager and Farrukh Hayat coach of the team.