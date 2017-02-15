Islamabad - The 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017 commenced here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Liaqat Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Army Sports Directorate Director General Brig Ghulam Jilani graced the occasion as chief guest, while PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and others were also present on the occasion.

In the men’s -50kg weight category, M Iftikhar of Army won gold, Liaqat of Wapda silver and Houghan and Akbar of HEC and KP bronze. In open weight category, Shah Hussain of Army won gold, Yousaf Riaz of Wapda silver and Salman and Hamid of Police and Navy bronze. In female open weight category, Fozia Yasir of Wapda grabbed gold, Fazeelat of Navy silver and Amina Rasheed and Arifa of Army and HEC bronze.