Dubai - Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested two men in their thirties in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing, local media reported.

The British agency said that the men were arrested on Monday, but declined to name them. However, sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the arrested men were former Pakistani batsman Nasir Jamshed and a person named Yousuf, who is a suspect in the PSL spot-fixing investigation.

“Two men in their thirties have been arrested by National Crime Agency officers in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing,” a statement by NCA said. “The men were arrested on Monday 13 February and have been released on bail until April 2017 pending further enquiries,” it added.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units. The PCB has launched its own investigation which has resulted in the suspension of three players,” the NCA said.

JAMSHED SUSPENDED AS PAKISTAN CORRUPTION PROBE WIDENS: Former Test opener Nasir Jamshed has become the third player to be suspended by the PCB as part of its ongoing investigation into corruption.

Jamshed joins batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who were provisionally suspended at the weekend and sent home from the PSL being played in Dubai. The 27-year-old Jamshed, who played two Tests in 2013, was not playing in the PSL but was suspended from all forms of cricket for violating the anti-corruption code, the PCB said.

The PCB is investigating whether an international syndicate had attempted to influence matches in the PSL, it said in a statement on Saturday. Two other players who were questioned in the probe, Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hasan, would be allowed to continue to play in the tournament, Shaharyar said. Fast bowler M Irfan had not been suspended but might be sent a show cause notice over the next couple of days, the PCB chairman added.