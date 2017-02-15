KARACHI: Chairman of PSL Najam Sethi has said that a new draft will be presented to respective franchises and their players on Feb 22 to make a decision on whether the league's final will be held in Lahore or not.

Speaking in a talk show last night he said that the board is in contact with International Cricket Council on the spot-fixing scandal and in light of it, Test cricketer Nasir Jamshed was suspended.

He said that PCB`s Anti-Corrouption-Unit, which have former officers of intelligence agencies, pursued investigations against Sharjeel Khan and Nasir Jamshed in a very responsible manner, further adding that the PSL authorities have solid proofs against the duo cricketers.

Najam Sethi informed that Sharjeel has admitted his role in the fixing and he is apologising for his role. He would be handed over the charge sheet in two days.

He informed that the PSL authorities have the mobile phones of the duo and have received many other valuable information in relation to the case from it.

“If we had not stopped it now, these issues would have been coming up regularly,” he said. “The franchise is concerned of the developments but they are with us on the same page to eradicate corruption from the league. Sangakara and Dean Jones have appreciated our actions.”

Sethi added that he would go to extra mile to make sure that the league is transparent.