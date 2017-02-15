SYDNEY - Fast bowler James Pattinson was Tuesday ruled out of the Prime Minister's XI in a T20 game against Sri Lanka with a foot infection, Cricket Australia (CA) said Tuesday. The 26-year-old had been hoping to get more matches under his belt to be in contention for Australia's Test side for the Ashes late this year. "Pattinson flew with the team to Canberra, however a left foot infection will prevent him from being fit to bowl," CA said. "He will be replaced in the squad by emerging New South Wales bowler Harry Conway."