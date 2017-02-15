LAHORE - Former Test cricketer Akram Raza Tuesday lamented a spineless PCB hierarchy that always failed whenever it comes to bring the discipline among the players and implementing the rules.

Talking to the Nation, Raza held the lenient approach of the board towards player power and unnecessary tolerance for indiscipline that caused the trouble and players getting carried away by it did not hesitate even selling the name of country for few materialistic benefits.

Citing the example of Justice Qayyum report, Raza said if the PCB had just implemented the recommendations made in the report, no player would have ever dared again to bring the shame to the board and the country.

“Everyone keeps on quoting Justice Qayyum report, but they must also know what is written in it. The report is based on only recommendations, which were not the court orders to punish someone. However, the PCB never bothered to implement them fully, and the result is evident in front of all, as after some years, three players were found guilty of fixing and now a few players were also caught fixing the PSL matches.”

The former off-spinner said the PCB needs now to set an example for culprits as their already too lenient attitude towards the fixing trio of M Aamir, Salman Butt and M Asif had made the matter of grave concern a casual one for the others. “Their attitude sometimes had even become quite patronizing especially in case of Aamir and the result of such an attitude is now before us.”

Raza said the matter of fact was that the PCB never wanted to punish its blue-eyed players, that’s why they were free to do whatever they like, and also enjoying lucrative jobs. “If the board had set a specific criterion and given exemplary punishments to those found guilty after thorough investigation and solid evidences and banned them for life, it could have helped in purifying cricket from corruption and fixing. In fact, non-serious attitude of PCB has been ruining Pakistan cricket.”

Salim Malik was the only player, who was banned for life by the PCB, not by Justice Qayyum or by any court, and it was also done on the basis of personal liking and disliking. “There were no proper and solid evidences against Malik and it was just recommended to ban him. The PCB never bothered to investigate Malik case fully and just banned him for life, which was a great unjust with him,” he said.

Akram Raza’s name was also mentioned in Justice Qayyum report. Coming down hard on it, he asked the PCB to reopen the case and thoroughly investigate each and everything. “If I am found guilty, I am ready to face any punishment. But it is also the duty of the PCB to clear the names of those, who were not found guilty, and they must be given due respect and the board should also beg pardon from them,” he said.

Speaking about the PSL and fixing scandal, Raza said that the entire episode was a result of PCB’s wrong policies regarding mishandling of fixing issues and not giving punishment to the tainted players. “Unless the PCB gives exemplary punishments to the tainted players and instead provide them opportunities to represent the country in national team as well as in the cricket board, young players will take fixing issue lightly, and keep on doing wrong things, which will ruin not only Pakistan cricket but also bring bad name to the country," he noted.

“If the PCB chairman has vowed to fix the fixers, it must ban the accused players for life, as such decisions can help the PCB stop the players from wrongdoings and root out corruption from the game,” he added.

He said that there was a dire need to bring in sincere and professional persons (former players) in the board which could help in making the house in order and overcoming the basic and major flaws. “Unless the PCB brings in professionals and technocrats in each and every department of the board to run all the affairs professionally and smoothly, Pakistan cricket cannot flourish, and instead will keep on suffering,” Raza concluded.