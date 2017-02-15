SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators had made 37 runs at the loss of two wickets at the end of 5 overs, as they play the 7th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017.

Zohaib Khan took the catch of Ahmad Shahzad off the first ball of the fifth over, bowled by Mohammad Sami. KP Pietersen came in at number three to join Asad Shafique on crease, and caught out on the very first ball. It was and LBW wicket of an inswinging yorker.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first as Mohammad Irfan replaced Saeed Ajmal for the match that is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Teams:

Quetta Gladiators: Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nawaz, Thisara Perera, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Umar Gul

Islamabad United: Dwayne Smith, Sam Billings, Brad Haddin, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Shane Watson, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Irfan