DUBAI - Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United has named 40-year-old Rafatullah Mohmand to the squad after elimination of Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan from the PSL.

PCB Friday provisionally suspended two players of Islamabad United after initial inquiry into their alleged links with an international syndicate which attempted to corrupt the PSL. "Raffatullah has been confirmed. The other replacement will be done after our next selection meeting," said an official of team Islamabad United after a high-level meeting of the team management.

Raffatullah, a regular performer in Pakistan domestic tournaments, has played three T20 internationals for Pakistan in 2015. "Raffatullah' exceptional consistency in domestic cricket made him the obvious choice to come in as a replacement," said the Islamabad United management in a statement. "Even at the age of 40 he has kept performing and remained fit. And we believe this is just due for his years of performances in the domestic game," the statement added. Islamabad United will play its next match today (Wednesday) against Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah.