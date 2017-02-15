Turkey will bid to host the Euro 2024 soccer tournament after three previous unsuccessful attempts, Turkish Football Federation head Yildirim Demiroren said on Wednesday.

The country previously made bids to stage the finals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

"On this occasion we believe both as a management board and a country that we deserve to get it," Demiroren said at a meeting to announce the candidacy with sports minister Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Turkey will make its official application on March 2, Demiroren added. UEFA will announce all 2024 bidders on March 10 and its decision on the winning bid in September 2018.

The Turkish federation chief highlighted the country's recent investments in stadiums as an asset to their bid.

"Turkey is the only example of a country in Europe or even the world which has made as many as 32 stadium investments in the last few years," Demiroren said.

Turkey will face competition from Germany, the three-time European champions who last staged the tournament in 1988. A Scandinavian bid for 2024 is also likely.

The 2020 tournament will be held across the continent.