AUCKLAND - Pakistan tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi won his first title of the year at ASB Classic International Tennis Championship with his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski in Auckland, Saturday.

Aisam and Matkowski defeated Israel’s Jonathan Erlich and US player Scott Lipsky 6-1, 2-6, 10-3 in an hour, one minute and 48 seconds.

Aisam and Matkowski easily took the first set 6-1, but faced resistance in the second as Erlich and Lipsky levelled the match 1-1 pushing the final to a super tie-break, capitalising on four double faults made by Aisam and Matkowski. The Polish and Pakistani pairing was unbeatable in the tie-breaker, winning seven points on the trot before holding its nerve to win 10-3. The duo had 33 break points saved and had 54 total points won against Erlich and Lipsky’s 45.

Earlier, Aisam had kicked off the season with Brisbane Open where he was partnering with Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and they lost in the round of 16.

Aisam said that all his hard work last year finally paid off. “This win goes a long way. Last year I had a pretty tough season as I made it to a few finals but never won the title,” Aisam said. “It is a good beginning to 2017,” he added.

Paired for the first time in Auckland, the two veterans both hope they can reunite later in the ATP doubles campaign. They may also meet up in Melbourne next week for a celebratory meal.

"Every time I ask Marcin, he usually has other partners chosen," said Queshi, adding that he was very happy that this time around Marcin had chosen to pair with him.

Haq said that all the hard work he had put last year and in the pre-season warm-up has paid off. “I played really well this week and am really happy to get this first title of the year. I dedicate this win to my family, my country and to the fans who believed in me and still do,” Qureshi added.

Talking about his future plans, he said: “Australian Open is starting next week and I am looking forward to that. I am confident that I can achieve more for the country next week as well.” “It has been a great week," Qureshi concluded happily.