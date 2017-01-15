WELLINGTON:- Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim will remain under observation for another 48 hours after no fracture was found in the x-ray he had before play on the third day of the first Test in Wellington. Mushfiqur was taken to hospital after he hurt his right thumb and left index finger while batting on the second day, when he made 159. According to BCB media manager Rabeed Imam, the team physio Dean Conway had said Mushfiqur did not have any "obvious" fracture, but because he still was in pain his movement would remain restricted. Agencies