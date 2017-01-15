ISLAMABAD - Ahmed Shahzad hammered unbeaten 163 to help Islamabad thrash Lahore Region Whites by nine wickets in Cool & Cool Presents Q Mobile National One Day Cup Regions 2016-17 Round Four match played at Pindi Stadium on Saturday.

Islamabad Region skipper Zohaib Ahmed won the toss and opted to field first in highly overcast conditions. His decision failed to give Islamabad desired results, as Whites posted 270 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Usmana Sallahuddin contributed unbeaten 90 runs smashing eight fours and two sixes. Imam-ul-Haq made 49. Arsal Shaikh grabbed two wickets for 53 runs.

Islamabad Region achieved the target in 47.3 overs losing just one wicket. It was breath-taking batting performance by out of favour Test opener Ahmed Shahzad, who is in a sublime form with the willow throughout the domestic season. The young gun scored swash buckling unbeaten 163 runs consuming 144 deliveries. He hit 14 boundaries and three sixes during his sublime innings. Sarmad Bhatti also remained unbeaten at 68 with the help of four fours. Umpires for the match were Riazuddin and Imtiaz Iqbal while Khalid Mahmood Senior was the TV umpire that refereed by Aziz-ur-Rehman. The official scorer was Shakeel Ahmed.

In another match at Diamond Ground, Lahore Region Blues finally got first victory under their belt as they hammered Rawalpindi Region by 63 runs. The match was reduced to 47-overs aside due to rain. Rawalpindi skipper Sohail Tanveer won the toss and opted to field first. Lahore Blues were all out for 259 runs in 46.1 overs. Raza Ali Dar top scored for blues with 63 runs. Salman Ali Agha made 43, Saad Nasim 37, Salman Butt 33 and Kamran Akmal 32. Sohail Tanveer captured five wickets conceding 30 runs and Shahdab Khan two for 76.

Chasing 260 runs for victory, Rawalpindi could onle manage 196 for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted overs. Sohaib Maqsood made 41 runs. Zafar Gohar took three wickets for 25 runs and Salman Ali Agha two for 28. Iqbal Sheikh officiated the match as referee with M Sajid and Tahir Rasheed as umpires and Adnan Farooq official scorer.

At Margazar Ground: Karachi Blues beat Fata by 18 runs on D/L method. Batting first, Fata scored 268 for the loss of six wickets in allotted 47 overs. Hussain Talat hammered unbeaten 119 and Asif Ali 57. M Asghar took two wickets for 35 runs. Karachi Blues scored 176 for the loss of four wickets in 30 overs when the conditions stopped the play and Karachi Blues were declared winners by D/L method. Khurram Manzoor’s dream run with the willow continued as he made 77. Fawad Alam remained unbeaten on 31. The referee for the match was Muhammad Aslam while Ahsan Raza and Ahmed Shahab were umpires and Fazle Azeem official scorer.