KARACHI - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed will feature for Yorkshire county in England’s domestic cricket competition NatWest T20 Blast next month. Sarfraz has signed up to play five matches for Yorkshire Vikings in the ongoing T20 Blast, subject to him being granted the visa. Earlier this week, all-rounder Imad Wasim signed up for Durham county in the same tournament. Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is already representing Essex in the T20 Blast, while former captain Shahid Afridi is playing for Hampshire. Pacer Junaid Khan left for UK earlier to feature for Lancashire in the T20 competition.